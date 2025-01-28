Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

A PwC report Power Infra Key challenges
- Limited manufacturing and communication infrastructure capacity leading to sluggish roll outs as against the need for installing 250 million smart meters by December 2025
- Keeping the private investors enthused remains a challenge due to implementation hurdles impacting the project timelines
- Scope for betterment of project governance structure to ensure quality delivery and adherence to the timelines
- Need for upskilling the power sector workforce to work with cutting-edge technology interventions Industry ask
- PLIs for smart meter manufacturing and related communication infrastructure in India for the