Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

The Budget presents a unique opportunity to revisit some of the key modernisation programmes, said Shardul S Fadnavis, Partner & Utility transformation leader, PwC India

BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

A PwC report  Power Infra    Key challenges 
- Limited manufacturing and communication infrastructure capacity leading to sluggish roll outs as against the need for installing 250 million smart meters by December 2025
- Keeping the private investors enthused remains a challenge due to implementation hurdles impacting the project timelines
- Scope for betterment of project governance structure to ensure quality delivery and adherence to the timelines
- Need for upskilling the power sector workforce to work with cutting-edge technology interventions    Industry ask 
- PLIs for smart meter manufacturing and related communication infrastructure in India for the
