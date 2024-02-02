We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, in conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi, lays out big opportunities, as well as challenges for the Indian economy. Edited excerpts:

You have projected 7 per cent growth for FY25 in the review of the economy…

I would be very clear. We have said it is likely that we will be able to achieve a growth rate closer to 7 per cent.

What gives you confidence that it will be closer to 7 per cent?

Our potential growth rate is somewhere between 6.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent,