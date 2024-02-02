Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

Our potential growth rate is somewhere between 6.5 and 6.8 per cent and it is not 6 per cent as the international agencies used to estimate, he says

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief economic advisor
Premium

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief economic advisor

Ruchika ChitravanshiAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, in conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi, lays out big opportunities, as well as challenges for the Indian economy. Edited excerpts:


You have projected 7 per cent growth for FY25 in the review of the economy…

I would be very clear. We have said it is likely that we will be able to achieve a growth rate closer to 7 per cent.


What gives you confidence that it will be closer to 7 per cent?

Our potential growth rate is somewhere between 6.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent,

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Risk of Oil price spike impacting India in Fy25 is low: CEA Nageswaran

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Average monthly GST collection may touch Rs 1.7 trn in FY25: CBIC chairman

BMC unveils highest ever Budget at Rs 59,954 cr with focus on health, infra

Interim Budget 2024: FMCG companies poised for rural demand revival

Quantifying capex outlay in budget is reassuring: L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

Economic reforms implemented 'despite the odds', says FM Sitharaman

Topics : CEA Budget economic growth GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon