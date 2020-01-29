Budget 2020: What does the FM have in store for the infrastructure sector?

-
On Saturday, February 1, the finance minister will table Union Budget 2020-21 in the parliament. The Union Budget is always keenly awaited but as the Indian economy faces turbulence, Budget 2020 is even more eagerly awaited.
Whether it is industry or markets or the voting public, there is interest in the steps that the government can take to give a boost to the economy. The infrastructure sector will play a critical role in any revival.
In her Budget speech in 2019, the Finance Minister had announced, “To take connectivity infrastructure to the next level, we will build on the successful model in ensuring power connectivity — One Nation, One Grid — that has ensured power availability to states at affordable rates. I propose to make available a blueprint this year for developing gas grids, water grids, i-ways (information ways), and regional airports.” How far have we travelled in achieving these aims?
The government recently also unveiled a plan to invest Rs 102 trillion in infrastructure projects over the next five years. Can we expect more from the government in Budget 2020?
Can Budget2020 show a way out for discoms which continue to be under stress despite UDAY?
What are the top three challenges for the infrastructure sector which it would like addressed in Budget2020?
For an answer to these questions and much more, listen to the podcast.
