Budget 2021 wishlist: What these nine sectors want from FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Budget Byte: Will the states finally get their full share of tax revenue?
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
Budget Byte: National Small Savings Fund to facilitate off-Budget spending?
Budget Byte: How GST collections and share of central scheme alter spending
Budget Byte: Disinvestment way behind target of Rs 2.1 trillion, again
-
The Budget 2021-22 expectations of various sectors
Here is what agriculture sector wants:
1. A package to boost exports from farmer organisations and small enterprises as the share of India in the global export of food co-mmodities is less than 1%.
2. India spends less than 1% of agri GDP in R&D. The R&D structure needs a boost to develop high yielding varieties. There should be provisioning for an agri innovation fund which supports ag-tech solutions and digitalisation.
Capital market participants have a number of expectations:
1. Industry players are hopeful the government will exempt tax on LTCG arising on sale of listed equity shares. The government could also streamline the holding period for granting such exemption to 24 months, bringing the same at a par with unlisted shares.
2. Association of National Exchanges Members of India has requested the government to rationalise the GST rates for the broking industry.
Gems and Jewellery sector wants:
1. The gems and jewellery industry has sought reduction in customs duty on gold to four per cent, withdrawal of tax collected at source (TCS), etc.
2.Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)Chairman Colin Shah urged the government to reduce import duty on cut and polished precious and semi-precious gemstones to 2.5 per cent, from the current 7.5 per cent.
Listen to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU