What is the annual Union Budget?

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
What is MF Central? How will it make the life of investors easier?
What is the road ahead for Indian exports; will momentum continue?
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
Byju's ropes in ex-Bain executive Rachna Bahadur to lead global expansion
-
Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the central government is bound to lay down the country's ‘annual financial report’. Also called the Union Budget of India, this is the most extensive account of the Central government’s finances.
Tabled in Parliament every year, the Union Budget provides details of how much money the central government expects to raise in the coming financial year, along with how and in which sectors it intends to spend that money.
However, the Union Budget is more than just an accounting document. It also reveals the broad policy positions of the government and serves as a platform for financial reforms.
Till its 2017 iteration, the Union Budget was presented on 28th February. However, since 2017, the finance minister has been presenting it on the 1st of February.
The Budget gives the statement of receipts and expenditure for three consecutive years. These are the actuals for the preceding year, estimates for the present year, and estimates for the coming year.
The Budget also includes the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. Both the Houses of Parliament have to pass them before implementation on 1st April of the new financial year.
The Appropriation Bill is a money Bill that gives the government the power to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India in order to meet its expenses during the course of the financial year.
Meanwhile, the Finance Bill contains key changes pertaining to direct and indirect taxes.
The nodal agency responsible for producing the Union Budget is the Department of Economic Affairs, which comes under the Ministry of Finance. The Budget is prepared through a consultative process that involves the finance ministry, the various spending ministries, and NITI Aayog.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU