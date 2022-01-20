Investment deficit

The Ministry of Finance has asked other departments and ministries to restrict their expenses within the limits allocated for the current fiscal year. The finance ministry is preparing the Union Budget for the next fiscal year along with the revised estimates for the current year, to be presented on February 1.

The government is in a comparatively good position this time because of higher than expected revenue collection. However, a new wave of the pandemic and a sudden increase in the number of infections over the past few weeks have underscored that uncertainty is likely to continue in ...