About 40% of our global R&D workforce is in India: Sindhu Gangadharan

With a talent pool of 13,000, half skilled in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, SAP Labs India is becoming a global AI hub for SAP’s worldwide customers. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it specialises in custom and multi-agent AI technologies to drive business transformation. As SAP’s second-largest research and development (R&D hub), it develops solutions that set new digital transformation standards for SAP’s 450,000 customers. Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director and head of customer innovation services, in conversation with Peerzada Abrar, emphasises India’s strategic importance for SAP’s growth and innovation. Edited excerpts:

You were recently appointed as chairperson by the information