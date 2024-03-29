Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Action is in India, makes sense to focus on market here: Berger Paints CEO

Company is 'cautious' after Aditya Birla group's entry in the sector but it is not worried, says Abhijit Roy

Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints MD
Premium

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The decorative paints industry got more competitive when the Aditya Birla group entered the business last month. Abhijit Roy, managing director and chief executive officer of Berger Paints India, told Ishita Ayan Dutt his company is not worried and has a strategy to protect its market share. Edited excerpts from an interview in Kolkata:

Berger entered its hundredth when a new player, the Aditya Birla group, has announced ambitious plans. How will Berger protect its market share?

We have been around for a long time. But our journey began in earnest in 1990 when the current promoters (the Dhingra family) came in.

Also Read

Ram mandir: What is 'Abhijit muhurat' which will last only 84 seconds?

TMC critic Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP after quitting as HC judge

Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta HC judge to join BJP: Who is he?

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Sebi fines NCP chief's nephew Abhijit Pawar Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

Aim is to double individual first-year premiums in 3 years: ABSLI CEO

'We are leveraging AI and GenAI to build a strong cyber security defence'

India should have world-class education ecosystem: Anand Mahindra

India has the largest slate of local original content outside US: Kelly Day

Local chip design firms can cater to e2Ws worldwide: Cadence's India MD

Topics : Berger Paints Indian markets Aditya Birla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon