Action is in India, makes sense to focus on market here: Berger Paints CEO

The decorative paints industry got more competitive when the Aditya Birla group entered the business last month. Abhijit Roy, managing director and chief executive officer of Berger Paints India, told Ishita Ayan Dutt his company is not worried and has a strategy to protect its market share. Edited excerpts from an interview in Kolkata:

Berger entered its hundredth when a new player, the Aditya Birla group, has announced ambitious plans. How will Berger protect its market share?

We have been around for a long time. But our journey began in earnest in 1990 when the current promoters (the Dhingra family) came in.