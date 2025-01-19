AI strategy in action, critical to our success: LTIMindtree MD & CEO

DEBASHIS CHATTERJEE, chief executive officer and managing director of LTIMindtree, said that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy — AI in Everything, Everything for AI, and AI for Everyone — is delivering results for both the firm and its clients. In a video interview with Shivani Shinde following the company’s 2024-25 (FY25) third-quarter (Q3) results, he shared insights on the outlook for 2025-26 (FY26), the role of AI in efficiency-driven deals, and the state of discretionary spending. Edited excerpts:

Based on your Q3 performance, do you think the fourth quarter (Q4) and FY26 look better?

The growth momentum we built