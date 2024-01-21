Our top priority is to continue focus on high-quality assets: P R Seshadri

Around three months ago, P R Seshadri took charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kerala-based South Indian Bank. In a video interview with Shine Jacob, Seshadri talks about his priorities, the bank’s growth roadmap and third-quarter numbers. Edited excerpts:

You took charge of the bank recently. What are your priorities?

Our top priorities include continuing the focus on high-quality assets, improving our processes in such a fashion that we can make it frictionless and building our digital capabilities and frictionless on-boarding of customers, both on the assets and liability sides. The other priority is to