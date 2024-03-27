Aim is to double individual first-year premiums in 3 years: ABSLI CEO

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has rationalised agent count to improve efficiency and productivity with nearly 39 per cent of business now coming from proprietary channels and 61 per cent from bancassurance, says Kamlesh Rao, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), in an interview with Aathira Varier in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

How was the company's performance in FY24 and what are your plans?

We were focused on strengthening our margins and persistency figures over the past three years. Our 13th month persistency is now at 87 per cent, our 61st month persistency is 62 per cent, which is