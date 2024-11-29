Aster, Blackstone eye inorganic growth in North India: Alisha Moopen

The deal between Aster DM Healthcare and Blackstone-backed Quality Care India Ltd -- which have announced a merger -- is one of the largest health-care deals in the country, with a combined enterprise value of Rs 43,000 crore. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, speaks with Shine Jacob and Sohini Das in a virtual interview about the way forward for the merged entity and its expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What does this merger mean for the health-care industry and you?

We believe this is one of the biggest transactions — monumental for Aster and the Indian health-care