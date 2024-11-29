Business Standard
Aster, Blackstone eye inorganic growth in North India: Alisha Moopen

Aster coming together with Blackstone-backed Quality CARE will become one of the top three platforms in India, said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare
Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

The deal between Aster DM Healthcare and Blackstone-backed Quality Care India Ltd -- which have announced a merger -- is one of the largest health-care deals in the country, with a combined enterprise value of Rs 43,000 crore. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, speaks with Shine Jacob and Sohini Das in a virtual interview about the way forward for the merged entity and its expansion plans. Edited excerpts:
 
What does this merger mean for the health-care industry and you?
 
We believe this is one of the biggest transactions — monumental for Aster and the Indian health-care
Topics : Aster DM Healthcare health care Blackstone Blackstone Group

