Australia seemed like a natural-growth area for us: Sanjiv Goenka

RPSG group-owned business process management (BPM) firm Firstsource has announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand. Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RPSG, in an interview tells Ashutosh Mishra this will open up avenues for the company and create jobs locally. He gives insights into the plans to increase margins for Firstsource by the end of the decade through organic and inorganic growth. Edited excerpts:

How do you see this expansion into Australia and New Zealand?

We’ve been looking at English-speaking geographies for expansion. With our dominant presence in the United Kingdom and United States, Australia seemed like a