Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Berger is number 2 by far in decorative paints space: MD & CEO Abhijit Roy

Berger is number 2 by far in decorative paints space: MD & CEO Abhijit Roy

Acquisitions are a high risk strategy; there are advantages in utilizing one's own strengths

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints
premium

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Berger Paints India’s revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) was the strongest in five quarters, ahead of other listed paint majors. In an interview at its new headquarters in Kolkata, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Abhijit Roy tells Ishita Ayan Dutt on what clicked for the company. Edited excerpts:
 
Amid intense competition, Berger’s growth in Q4 was ahead of peers. What did you do right?
 
We didn’t do anything dramatically different. But our network expansion went off well. We did a fairly good job on the painter-contractor front. And, we launched a
Topics : Berger Paints paint firms Paint companies Companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon