Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BFSI will bottom out by next qtr; FY25 should be better: TCS MD & CEO

'It will take about four to eight quarters for GenAI to be substantial part of revenue'

K Krithivasan
Premium

K Krtihivasan, CEO & MD, TCS

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST
The third quarter numbers for 2023-24 from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surpassed analyst estimates, but a detailed examination of these figures reveals the ongoing effects of global uncertainty. But K Krithivasan, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, maintains that there are no significant worries causing him sleepless nights. In a conversation with Shivani Shinde at TCS House in Mumbai, he discusses the slowdown in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, the pace of generative AI (GenAI), and the opportunities ahead. Edited excerpts:

What is affecting BFSI growth? The December quarter witnessed a 3 per cent drop

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Professionally run mfg cos to drive PE growth in India

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

Will look for more organic, inorganic buys: Tata Consumer Products MD & CEO

Implementation of global tax code will be the key, says Marna Ricker

India remains a bright spot amid geopolitical tensions, says Nadir Godrej

A sense of collective achievement prevailed, says L&T's S V Desai

We need to be mindful of responsible pricing: Kotak Investment Banking CEO

Topics : BFSI Tata Consultancy Services artifical intelligence Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon