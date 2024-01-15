BFSI will bottom out by next qtr; FY25 should be better: TCS MD & CEO

The third quarter numbers for 2023-24 from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surpassed analyst estimates, but a detailed examination of these figures reveals the ongoing effects of global uncertainty. But K Krithivasan, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, maintains that there are no significant worries causing him sleepless nights. In a conversation with Shivani Shinde at TCS House in Mumbai, he discusses the slowdown in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, the pace of generative AI (GenAI), and the opportunities ahead. Edited excerpts:

What is affecting BFSI growth? The December quarter witnessed a 3 per cent drop