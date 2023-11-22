Biz focus will be on growth while improving profitability: Honasa CEO

Following its public listing earlier this month, Honasa Consumer — the parent company of the direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth — posted its first-ever quarterly result, with a 94 per cent increase in profits for the quarter ended September 30. VARUN ALAGH, chairman and chief executive officer of Honasa Consumer, is confident in delivering market-beating growth while improving profitability. In a telephonic interview with Aryaman Gupta, he speaks about the company’s initial public offering (IPO) performance, profitability, challenges, and plans. Edited excerpts:

What is your take on how the IPO has performed?

The IPO has performed well. Ultimately, it is about the milestone of taking the company public. We did receive very healthy subscriptions. All our buckets, from institutional investors to high networth