Blacksoil targets Rs 500 crore final close for second credit fund

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil is targeting a final close of its second fund, BlackSoil India Credit Fund II, at Rs 500 crore.

The firm has already secured Rs 300 crore and aims to achieve the full target within the next 6 to 9 months, Ankur Bansal, managing director (MD) of BlackSoil, told Business Standard.

The firm launched its first credit fund in November 2020 and began deploying capital in early 2021. Over nearly four years, the fund deployed Rs540 crore from its initial raise of Rs 280 crore, through a redeployment strategy that reinvested returns.

Bansal said the deployment phase