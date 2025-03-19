Blocking free flow of data a burden on growth, innovation: Meta's Kaplan

Mandating data localisation does not make sense for countries which want their companies to compete at an international level, the chief global affairs officer at Meta Joel Kaplan told Aashish Aryan in New Delhi. Edited excerpts from a conversation that ranged from free flow of data to age-appropriate content and more:

What do you think of the draft rules of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act?

We have felt all along that the government has been very open, transparent and consultative. The rulemaking reflects the government’s general approach of trying to strike a balance between protecting the users’ safety and