Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / By FY28, myTVS eyeing 12% aftermarket revenue: MD G Srinivasa Raghavan

By FY28, myTVS eyeing 12% aftermarket revenue: MD G Srinivasa Raghavan

Raghavan talks about the quick commerce roadmap, plans to raise market share, and global ambitions

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, myTVS
Premium

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, myTVS

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group, kicked off a disruptive quick-commerce model for distributing automotive parts and lubricants through myTVS Hypermart in December 2024. G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director (MD), myTVS, talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about the quick commerce road map, plans to raise market share, and global ambitions. Edited excerpts:
 
It has been more than a month since you launched the disruptive quick commerce model. What has the response been? 
Today, we have 1,200 service networks. It is the largest single multi-brand network in the country and among the top five, including
Topics : tvs TVS Group Auto parts

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon