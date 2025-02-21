By FY28, myTVS eyeing 12% aftermarket revenue: MD G Srinivasa Raghavan

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group, kicked off a disruptive quick-commerce model for distributing automotive parts and lubricants through myTVS Hypermart in December 2024. G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director (MD), myTVS, talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about the quick commerce road map, plans to raise market share, and global ambitions. Edited excerpts:

It has been more than a month since you launched the disruptive quick commerce model. What has the response been?

Today, we have 1,200 service networks. It is the largest single multi-brand network in the country and among the top five, including