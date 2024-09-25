Business Standard
Carrefour looking to export from India in next five years: Lasfargues & Ved

In an exclusive interview Patrick Lasfargues, international partnership executive director, Carrefour and Nilesh Ved, owner of Apparel Group spoke about French retail major's plans for the Indian mkt

Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour’s executive director of International Partnership (left) and Nilesh Ved, Apparel Group’s Chairman
Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour’s executive director of International Partnership (left) and Nilesh Ved, Apparel Group’s Chairman

Sharleen Dsouza
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:21 AM IST

Carrefour is planning to expand in India through a cluster format and also considering entry into quick commerce. In an exclusive interview with Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai, Patrick Lasfargues, international partnership executive director, Carrefour, and Nilesh Ved, Chairman  of the Apparel group, which is a franchise partner of the French major, speak about the retail chain's India plans. Edited excerpts: 

How do you plan to expand in India and which format will you bring in?

Lasfargues: We have 14,000 stores, spread across 40 countries, giving a turnover of 95 billion euros. We have a brick-and-mortar format and an online

