Carrefour looking to export from India in next five years: Lasfargues & Ved

Carrefour is planning to expand in India through a cluster format and also considering entry into quick commerce. In an exclusive interview with Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai, Patrick Lasfargues, international partnership executive director, Carrefour, and Nilesh Ved, Chairman of the Apparel group, which is a franchise partner of the French major, speak about the retail chain's India plans. Edited excerpts:

How do you plan to expand in India and which format will you bring in?

Lasfargues: We have 14,000 stores, spread across 40 countries, giving a turnover of 95 billion euros. We have a brick-and-mortar format and an online