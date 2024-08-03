Coal doesn't make sense in today's environment: Avaada group chairman

Avaada group Chairman Vineet Mittal, who heads one of India’s fastest-growing renewables companies, shares his plans with S Dinakar and throws light on how the sector can accelerate installations to meet the target of 500 Gw by 2030. Mittal, 49, a Harvard Business School alumnus, has raised $2.6 billion since 2023 from Canadian fund Brookfield and Thailand’s state-run oil company PTT group, enabling him to participate and win several bids this year. Edited excerpts.

Can you give us an update on Avaada’s business?

We have operationalised almost 5 gigawatts (Gw), and our target by 2026 is 11 Gw. We