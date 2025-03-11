Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Interviews / Consolidation in DTH industry will definitely help: Dish TV CEO Dobhal

Consolidation in DTH industry will definitely help: Dish TV CEO Dobhal

Dish TV is focusing on expanding its revenue stream, said Manoj Dobhal

Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV
Manoj Dobhal, CEO, Dish TV

Roshni Shekhar
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The direct-to-home (DTH) industry has been facing challenges in retaining its subscriber base, which has been putting pressure on the revenue of operators due to customers' shift towards digital platforms. As a result, Dish TV is focusing on expanding its revenue stream, says its chief executive officer (CEO) Manoj Dobhal to Roshni Shekhar in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:
 
What is your plan to turn profitable?
 
There are reasons we are not profitable yet. One is customer erosion that also has a cascading impact on future revenues. Second, we are not much into new customer acquisition because there are hardly
