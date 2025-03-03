Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Consolidation will accelerate, boosting pricing power over time: Dalmia

Consolidation will accelerate, boosting pricing power over time: Dalmia

Dalmia said that the company is optimistic on the sector in the long-term, even as margins remain weak in the short-term

Puneet Dalmia, CEO & MD, Dalmia Bharat
Premium

Puneet Dalmia, CEO & MD, Dalmia Bharat

Amritha Pillay
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dalmia Bharat had announced a capital expenditure (capex) plan of ₹3,520 crore last week to add 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of new capacities. Puneet Dalmia, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), told Amritha Pillay during a virtual interaction, that he is optimistic about the sector in the long term, even as margins remain weak in the short term.
 
The company announced plans to take its capacity to 55.5 MTPA. In the long term, you have indicated 75 MTPA by FY28 and 110-130 MTPA by FY31 as other targets. Can you elaborate?
 
We will do it in
Topics : Dalmia Dalmia Cements Cements

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon