Consumption will be robust from July on, says AWL MD Angshu Mallick

AWL Agri Business expects demand to improve from July onwards. The company reported a 24.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹236.43 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). However, its revenue stood at ₹17,058.65 crore, which is a growth of 20.5 per cent Y-o-Y, with an underlying 5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in volume. The rice business proved to be a drag in Q1, leading to the fall in volume. After announcing AWL’s Q1FY26 results, Angshu Mallick, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive online interview.