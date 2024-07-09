Business Standard
Contractual mining, mechanization key to record coal stock: CIL CMD

Our output of 189 MTs in the first quarter of the current financial year was around 14 MTs more compared to last year's same quarter, giving us the leverage to step up our supplies, Prasad said

PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited
PM Prasad, Chairman and MD, Coal India Limited

Shreya Jai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
From domestic coal shortage two years back to surplus coal stock with the power plants across the country, domestic coal availability has improved significantly. P M PRASAD, chairman and managing director of the national miner Coal India Limited (CIL), attributes the reason to several factors ranging from a boost in production to seamless coordination between different departments and increased mechanisation at their mines. Edited excerpts of his emailed interview to Shreya Jai.

CIL’s coal production in 2023-24 saw a jump of 10 per cent over the year before, which is when power units faced a domestic coal shortage.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

