Contractual mining, mechanization key to record coal stock: CIL CMD

From domestic coal shortage two years back to surplus coal stock with the power plants across the country, domestic coal availability has improved significantly. P M PRASAD, chairman and managing director of the national miner Coal India Limited (CIL), attributes the reason to several factors ranging from a boost in production to seamless coordination between different departments and increased mechanisation at their mines. Edited excerpts of his emailed interview to Shreya Jai.

CIL’s coal production in 2023-24 saw a jump of 10 per cent over the year before, which is when power units faced a domestic coal shortage.