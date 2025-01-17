CV sales will be back to pre-Covid levels only in FY27: Ashok Leyland CEO

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland, the second-largest commercial vehicle (CV) maker in India and the fourth-largest in the world, on Friday marked its entry into the entry-level light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment through Saathi. The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shenu Agarwal talks to Shine Jacob about the new product, alternative fuel plans, and export road map. Edited excerpts:

What are the key highlights of Saathi?

We have three products, including Saathi, displayed for the first time, marking our entry into the entry-level LCV segment. We are working on some more products in this segment. We are