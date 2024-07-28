Demand from MSMEs for 180-day repayment period is genuine: PNB MD & CEO

The state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its guidance for Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) for the ongoing financial year (FY25) to 4 per cent from the current 4.9 per cent, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Atul Kumar Goel in a video interview with Harsh Kumar. Goel discussed the public sector lender’s latest quarterly results and its expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What is your PNB guidance for FY25 in terms of growth?

Our guidance for credit growth for FY25 is between 11-12 per cent, and for deposit growth, it is 9 per cent. For Net Interest Margins