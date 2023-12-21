Diageo India focuses on value over volumes business, says CIO Damodaran

Diageo, the UK-based alcoholic beverage company, that acquired Bengaluru’s United Spirits Ltd (USL) in 2013, is bullish on India. Armed with its popular line-up of spirits including McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Smirnoff, and Godawan, Diageo India is focussing on premiumisation of its brands as well as expanding its existing portfolio. Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Diageo India, talks about the company’s growth strategy and expansion plans, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah and Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

Where does USL stand in India today after its acquisition by Diageo?



We are coming up on the ninth year since