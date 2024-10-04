Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Direct selling business in India is growing: Oriflame's Edyta Kurek

Direct selling business in India is growing: Oriflame's Edyta Kurek

Kurek discusses Oriflame's commitment to the direct-selling model, its plans to expand its women-led sales force, and how India remains a priority market

Edyta Kurek, senior vice president of Oriflame India and Indonesia
Premium

Edyta Kurek, senior vice president of Oriflame India and Indonesia

Veenu Sandhu
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Edyta Kurek, senior vice president of Oriflame India and Indonesia, is the first woman to lead the Swedish beauty brand’s operations in India. In a conversation with Veenu Sandhu, conducted both in-person and virtually in New Delhi, Kurek discusses Oriflame’s commitment to the direct-selling model, its plans to expand its women-led sales force, and how India remains a priority market. Edited excerpts:

As the first woman to lead Oriflame in India, is there a specific area you want to focus on?

India has made notable progress in terms of women's participation in the workforce, but it's still only 37
Topics : beauty care products Makeup women empowerment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon