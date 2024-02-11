Domestic, rural consumers also driving power demand: Tata Power CEO

Praveer Sinha, the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power is optimistic about India’s power demand growth in the long term. The company will be spending Rs 60,000 crore in the next three financial years, with significant investments in renewables. In a telephonic interview with Amritha Pillay, Sinha discusses the company’s plans for coal mines, as it makes a concerted push towards carbon net zero.

What are the opportunities and challenges in India’s power demand?

Over the past two years, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been nearly 10 per cent, which is phenomenal in the sense