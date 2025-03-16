Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / EV firms' mindset should be that of a startup: TI Clean Mobility MD

EV firms' mindset should be that of a startup: TI Clean Mobility MD

Gupta spoke about the company's growth roadmap, export plans, and upcoming launches

Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, TI Clean Mobility, Murugappa Group
Premium

Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, TI Clean Mobility

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group is aggressively making its mark in electric vehicles (EVs) by investing around ₹3,000 crore through TI Clean Mobility. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director of TI Clean Mobility, in an interview with Shine Jacob in Chennai, spoke about the company's growth roadmap, export plans, and upcoming launches. Edited excerpts:
 
You recently launched the e-SCV Eviator and Super Cargo (three-wheeler). What's your future roadmap?
 
Montra Electric is part of the Murugappa Group. The brand name is Montra, and the company name is TI Clean Mobility. Murugappa Group is 125 years old, so we have a rich heritage. The group
Topics : Murugappa Group Electric Vehicles two-wheelers sales automobile industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon