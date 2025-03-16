EV firms' mindset should be that of a startup: TI Clean Mobility MD

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group is aggressively making its mark in electric vehicles (EVs) by investing around ₹3,000 crore through TI Clean Mobility. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director of TI Clean Mobility, in an interview with Shine Jacob in Chennai, spoke about the company's growth roadmap, export plans, and upcoming launches. Edited excerpts:

You recently launched the e-SCV Eviator and Super Cargo (three-wheeler). What's your future roadmap?

Montra Electric is part of the Murugappa Group. The brand name is Montra, and the company name is TI Clean Mobility. Murugappa Group is 125 years old, so we have a rich heritage. The group