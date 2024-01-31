Sensex (    %)
                        
From Q1FY25, there will be stability, rural demand may rise: Adani Wilmar

Q3 is a very big quarter...Overall edible oil growth is flattish, but when you look at the packed segment, it has shown a growth rate of 4-5 per cent, said Angshu Mallick, MD and CFO of Adani Wilmar

Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer, and Shrikant Kanhere, chief financial officer, of Adani Wilmar

Sharleen Dsouza
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Adani Wilmar expects rural demand to improve from the first quarter of FY25. The company anticipates revenue growth to return next financial year. After announcing its December-quarter results, Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer, and Shrikant Kanhere, chief financial officer, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

When do we see revenue growth?

Mallick: Over the last four quarters, you will find that the edible oil prices have come down but our volumes have gone up. Prices of edible oils are now stable. In Q4 last year, prices of edible oils were higher than this

Topics : Adani Wilmar edible oil Edible oil market Rural consumption

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

