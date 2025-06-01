Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / FY25 was a good year, we fired on all cylinders: Mother Dairy MD Bandlish

FY25 was a good year, we fired on all cylinders: Mother Dairy MD Bandlish

We have three different businesses, dairy, edible oils and fruits and vegetables, all three businesses did well last year, says Manish Bandlish

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy
premium

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mother Dairy has seen FY25 close at revenues of ₹17,400 crore with a 16 per cent growth. In a face-to-face interview in Mumbai, MANISH BANDLISH, managing director at Mother Dairy, tells SHARLEEN D’SOUZA about its expansion plans for the next few years.
 
What was Mother Dairy’s revenue in FY25?
 
FY25 was a good year for us, we fired on all cylinders and we were able to grow by almost 16 per cent to close the year at ₹17,400 crore, which is a very good number considering the overall state of the business. We have three different businesses- dairy, edible oils,
Topics : Mother Dairy FMCG edible oil Vegetables
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon