Gold will remain very important for next 2-3 years: CSB Bank MD Mondal

Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank discusses the FY30 growth strategy of the bank. He talks about the Fairfax stake sale plans, plans in the gold business and third-quarter numbers in an exclusive call with Shine Jacob. Edited Excerpts:

Your gold loan business has grown from 47 per cent to 48 per cent of the net advance mix. Are you focusing further on the gold loan?

If you look at it, gold has exactly grown in line with our bank growth, the bank has grown by 23 per cent and gold has also grown by 23 per