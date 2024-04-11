Business Standard
Govt should give more support to job intensive sectors: CII President

Dinesh said that it was imperative for the Indian industry to invest given high capacity utilisation and its resilience

R Dinesh, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
R Dinesh, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Ruchika Chitravanshi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R DINESH, in a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, says the Indian industry must invest, citing high capacity utilisation and resilience. He underscores the necessity for the next government to prioritise land, labour, and agricultural reforms. He stresses the need for Indian multinational companies (MNCs) to venture into global markets. Edited excerpts:


Do you believe the private sector is ready to do the heavy lifting following the government’s sustained push on capital expenditure (capex)?

The private sector’s contribution to total capex has hovered between 36 per cent and 37 per cent, a trend expected to continue in
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

