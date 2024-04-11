Govt should give more support to job intensive sectors: CII President

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R DINESH, in a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, says the Indian industry must invest, citing high capacity utilisation and resilience. He underscores the necessity for the next government to prioritise land, labour, and agricultural reforms. He stresses the need for Indian multinational companies (MNCs) to venture into global markets. Edited excerpts:

Do you believe the private sector is ready to do the heavy lifting following the government’s sustained push on capital expenditure (capex)?

The private sector’s contribution to total capex has hovered between 36 per cent and 37 per cent, a trend expected to continue in