Had been tracking BT for 4-5 years, deal made in 2 weeks: Shravin Mittal

Fresh from its major announcement of acquiring a quarter share of Britain's legacy telecom provider BT, Bharti Global's Managing Director Shravin Mittal says the mandate is to make strategic investments in assets that can compound over generations. He tells Subhayan Chakraborty & Nivedita Mookerji in a virtual interaction that his investment firm Unbound will soon become a billion dollar venture. Edited excerpts:

Can you take us through the journey you undertook towards securing the stake in BT?

I remember speaking to our chairman (his father Sunil Bharti Mittal) about BT maybe four or five years ago when the stock