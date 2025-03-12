Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Harry Singh Banga's Caravel Group sets sail on a zero-carbon mission

Harry Singh Banga's Caravel Group sets sail on a zero-carbon mission

Banga acknowledges that companies have no choice but to adapt, despite energy transition ships running on dual fuels costing up to 20 per cent more than conventional vessels

Harindarpal ‘Harry’ Singh Banga
Premium

Harindarpal Singh Banga

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

He is one of the richest Indian businessmen in Hong Kong. The Caravel group, run by Harindarpal ‘Harry’ Singh Banga (pictured) (net worth: $2.8 billion), operates the world’s second-largest third-party shipping management company, handling over 650 vessels and managing assets worth over $35 billion. In addition to running its fleet, the group trades in iron ore and invests in companies like Nykaa.
 
Banga is now preparing for a fundamental shift in the shipping industry, which will require hiring digitally savvy seafarers and undertaking large-scale reskilling and upskilling of existing crews. This is necessary as new ships will be required to
Topics : Carbon emissions Hong Kong Shipping industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon