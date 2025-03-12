Harry Singh Banga's Caravel Group sets sail on a zero-carbon mission

He is one of the richest Indian businessmen in Hong Kong. The Caravel group, run by Harindarpal ‘Harry’ Singh Banga (pictured) (net worth: $2.8 billion), operates the world’s second-largest third-party shipping management company, handling over 650 vessels and managing assets worth over $35 billion. In addition to running its fleet, the group trades in iron ore and invests in companies like Nykaa.

Banga is now preparing for a fundamental shift in the shipping industry, which will require hiring digitally savvy seafarers and undertaking large-scale reskilling and upskilling of existing crews. This is necessary as new ships will be required to