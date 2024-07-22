'I tell filmmakers that if you can dream it (storytelling), we can do it'

Earlier this month, visual effects major DNEG, a subsidiary of the Rs 4,167 crore Mumbai-based Prime Focus, secured $200 million (about Rs 1,669 crore) in funding from Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG). In a video interview, Namit Malhotra, founder Prime Focus and CEO DNEG, tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar on the firm's Oscar-winning work in Hollywood, and its role in the recent Indian hits like Kalki and Munjya. Edited excerpts.

What is Prime Focus’s role in the success of Dune, Kalki, or Interstellar?



The DNA of the business is closely tied to the filmmaker’s vision. Take