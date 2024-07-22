Business Standard
'I tell filmmakers that if you can dream it (storytelling), we can do it'

The DNA of the business is closely tied to the filmmaker's vision, said Namit Malhotra, founder Prime Focus and CEO DNEG

Premium

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:53 AM IST
Earlier this month, visual effects major DNEG, a subsidiary of the Rs 4,167 crore Mumbai-based Prime Focus, secured $200 million (about Rs 1,669 crore) in funding from Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG). In a video interview, Namit Malhotra, founder Prime Focus and CEO DNEG, tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar on the firm's Oscar-winning work in Hollywood, and its role in the recent Indian hits like Kalki and Munjya. Edited excerpts.

What is Prime Focus’s role in the success of Dune, Kalki, or Interstellar?
 
The DNA of the business is closely tied to the filmmaker’s vision. Take

Topics : Indian filmmakers Indian film industry entertainment sector

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:53 AM IST

