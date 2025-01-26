Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Projects may be delayed if margins come under pressure: JSW Steel's Acharya

Projects may be delayed if margins come under pressure: JSW Steel's Acharya

Jayant Acharya tells Ishita Ayan Dutt, the steel industry expects the government to decide on safeguard measures from dumping post-Budget

Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel
Premium

Photo: Company

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest steel producer JSW Steel plans to continue with its Rs 65,000 crore capex within the timeline if margins are supportive. In an audio interview company’s Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jayant Acharya tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the steel industry expects the government to take safeguard measures to curb dumping post-Budget. “A level playing field is very critical,” he emphasised. Edited excerpts:
 
Profitability in Q3FY25 was impacted on a year-on-year basis by lower steel prices. What is the outlook on steel price?
 
We increased prices in October when international prices had improved, especially in China. However,
Topics : JSW steel Steel companies Steel Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon