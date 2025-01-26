Projects may be delayed if margins come under pressure: JSW Steel's Acharya

India’s largest steel producer JSW Steel plans to continue with its Rs 65,000 crore capex within the timeline if margins are supportive. In an audio interview company’s Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jayant Acharya tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the steel industry expects the government to take safeguard measures to curb dumping post-Budget. “A level playing field is very critical,” he emphasised. Edited excerpts:

Profitability in Q3FY25 was impacted on a year-on-year basis by lower steel prices. What is the outlook on steel price?

We increased prices in October when international prices had improved, especially in China. However,