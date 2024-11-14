Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / In addition to services, we should become product nation: HCL co-founder

In addition to services, we should become product nation: HCL co-founder

Ajai Chowdhry tells that India's strength is in design but it is used by global companies to develop their products in India, which needs to change

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder, HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited)
Premium

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder, HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder, HCL (Hindustan Computers Ltd), set up the EPIC Foundation in 2021, a not-for-profit organisation, to make India a “product nation” in electronics. In a conversation in Kolkata, the chairman of the Mission Governing Board of the National Quantum Mission of India and member of the Advisory Board of India Semiconductor Mission, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt India’s strength is in design but it is used by global companies to develop their products in India, which needs to change. Edited excerpts:
   
A new semiconductor package is expected. What is the likely outlay?
 
The Ministry of Electronics should
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry HCL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon