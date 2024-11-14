In addition to services, we should become product nation: HCL co-founder

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder, HCL (Hindustan Computers Ltd), set up the EPIC Foundation in 2021, a not-for-profit organisation, to make India a “product nation” in electronics. In a conversation in Kolkata, the chairman of the Mission Governing Board of the National Quantum Mission of India and member of the Advisory Board of India Semiconductor Mission, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt India’s strength is in design but it is used by global companies to develop their products in India, which needs to change. Edited excerpts:

A new semiconductor package is expected. What is the likely outlay?

The Ministry of Electronics should