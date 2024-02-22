Indian market is a story of premiumisation, says Pernod Ricard India CEO

Pernod Ricard India, which houses brands such as Chivas, Absolut and Jameson, among others, expects to see premiumisation growth at all price points and also hopes to grow at a faster clip compared to the remaining market. In a video interview, Jean Touboul, chief executive officer (CEO), Pernod Ricard India, speaks to Sharleen D’Souza about India being one of the important markets globally. Edited excerpts:

How do you see single malt whisky growing in India?

When you look at the Indian market, it is a story of premiumisation at all levels and all price points. So, this (Longitude 77) Indian single malt