India crucial for innovation, quicker battery storage systems: Fluence exec

Battery storage systems have become the most critical part of renewable energy, and Fluence is betting on India to drive innovation and create a supply chain for its global battery storage solutions business, says Dhanya Rajeswaran, global vice-president and managing director for India, Fluence, an offspring of Siemens and AES. In a video interview with S Dinakar, she talks about the US-based company’s Bengaluru location, the largest, fastest-growing hub worldwide, and the only place where it is called the Global Innovation Center. Edited excerpts:

Can you talk about Fluence and its projects in India?

AES and Siemens came together in