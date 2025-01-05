India is a great innovation hotspot for Lenovo: MD Shailendra Katyal

Chinese technology major Lenovo has been reinventing itself in India, moving from screen to solutions every few years. Shailendra Katyal, managing director, Lenovo India, in a video interview with Pranjal Sharma, said India has become an important innovation hub for the company, which is also leveraging the country for exports. Edited excerpts:
Lenovo has a long history in India. It’s a hardware company, but is now transitioning in some way, can you give us a sense of what Lenovo is today?
We got incorporated in the country in 2005 with the acquisition of the IBM PC business, which was the