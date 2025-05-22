India may become biggest natural diamond market: De Beers Group CEO

De Beers Group has doubled down on its marketing spend in India for natural diamonds this year, which will be the highest in the last decade. In an exclusive interview, Al Cook, chief executive officer, De Beers Group, talks to Sharleen D’Souza about doubling down on the company’s support for the Indian natural diamond jewellery market. Edited excerpts:

What will drive growth for the natural diamond market in India, as you expect the market to double by 2030?

We’re seeing extraordinary growth in the Indian economy at the moment, and the rise in per capita income between now and 2030