Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / India may become biggest natural diamond market: De Beers Group CEO

India may become biggest natural diamond market: De Beers Group CEO

What we see at the moment is that as Indian consumers become more independent, have more freedom, they're choosing to buy diamond jewellery as symbol of that independence and symbol of their success

Al Cook, CEO, De Beers Group
Premium

Al Cook, CEO, De Beers Group

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

De Beers Group has doubled down on its marketing spend in India for natural diamonds this year, which will be the highest in the last decade. In an exclusive interview, Al Cook, chief executive officer, De Beers Group, talks to Sharleen D’Souza about doubling down on the company’s support for the Indian natural diamond jewellery market. Edited excerpts:
 
What will drive growth for the natural diamond market in India, as you expect the market to double by 2030?
 
We’re seeing extraordinary growth in the Indian economy at the moment, and the rise in per capita income between now and 2030
Topics : India diamonds De Beers jewellery

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon