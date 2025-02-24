India offers compelling real estate value proposition: Neil Murray

India’s top seven cities saw office leasing of 77.2 million square feet (msf) in 2024, a 22.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Of the total leasing, global capability centres (GCCs) accounted for 36 per cent, leasing 27.7 msf of office space in the country, according to JLL. During his recent visit to India, NEIL MURRAY, chief executive officer (CEO) of real estate management services at JLL, shared his insights on the country’s growing commercial real estate sector in a video conversation with Prachi Pisal. Edited excerpts:

Why is India becoming a preferred location for GCCs?

India has a robust demographic advantage