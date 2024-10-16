Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / India's 80% data traffic growth is from 2-3 LTGs: GSMA DG Mats Granryd

India's 80% data traffic growth is from 2-3 LTGs: GSMA DG Mats Granryd

Says 49% of Indians don't use mobile internet despite being covered by mobile broadband

Mats Granryd, Director General of global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA)
Premium

Mats Granryd, Director General of global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite data traffic rising 50 per cent annually in India, 80 per cent of it originates from two to three large traffic generators (LTGs), a trend which is not sustainable, Mats Granryd, Director General of global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA), tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

GSMA has said telcos are currently building networks for a few and not many. Why is it so?

India has a 50 per cent annual growth in data traffic. Of that, 80 per cent comes from two to three LTGs. This includes big content
Topics : Indian mobile data traffic broadband Internet

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon