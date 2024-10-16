India's 80% data traffic growth is from 2-3 LTGs: GSMA DG Mats Granryd

Despite data traffic rising 50 per cent annually in India, 80 per cent of it originates from two to three large traffic generators (LTGs), a trend which is not sustainable, Mats Granryd, Director General of global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA), tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

GSMA has said telcos are currently building networks for a few and not many. Why is it so?

India has a 50 per cent annual growth in data traffic. Of that, 80 per cent comes from two to three LTGs. This includes big content