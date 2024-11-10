India's significance for SAP's business is massive: Muhammad Alam

SAP SE, the international software giant, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 FY24, driven by robust Cloud services expansion. SAP’s executive and supervisory boards visited India recently for the first time. Muhammad Alam, head of product engineering and a member of the executive board of SAP SE, spoke with Shivani Shinde at the company’s Bengaluru centre about engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and Indian talent. Edited excerpts:

In recent changes, you became part of SAP’s executive board. What has been the impact of these changes to the board?

If you look at our transformation to become a