Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / India seeing golden era of development: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

India seeing golden era of development: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

The hospitality giant has cash and cash equivalent of Rs 1,500 crore

Anil Chadha
Premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Chadha, managing director of ITC Hotels, which has been demerged from ITC, shares his thoughts on a wide range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt in a video interview as the company sets out to chart out an independent journey and debut on the bourses. Edited excerpts:
 
How will the demerger shape ITC Hotels’ growth strategy? 
We came into this business in 1975 and it took us a few years to realise that we want to be a major player in this particular business. The company has progressed well. 
There comes a time when you realise that the time
Topics : ITC Hindustan Unilever ITC Hotels ITC and HUL Kolkata

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon