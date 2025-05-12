India to soon have about 50% of Swiss Re's global tech talent: Amit Kalra

Global reinsurance giant Swiss Re, which has been in India since the start of the century, is focusing on insourcing technology over the last few years. It has led to higher demand for data and analytics engineers, who help in preparing better risk models. This helps underwriters price the products better. In a conversation with Avik Das in Bengaluru, Amit Kalra, managing director (MD) and head of Swiss Re Global Business Solutions, talks about how India is becoming a critical technology talent hub for the reinsurer. Edited excerpts:

What has been the journey of Swiss Re’s global capability centre in