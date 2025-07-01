It's natural for JSW Paints, AkzoNobel India to merge ops: Parth Jindal

In a $1.4 billion deal signed last week, JSW Paints acquired AkzoNobel India, marking a major step in its ambition to become one of the top three players in India’s highly competitive paint market. In an exclusive conversation with Sharleen D’Souza and Dev Chatterjee, Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints, and Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, CEO of Amsterdam-based AkzoNobel NV, discuss the strategic rationale, potential synergies, and the road ahead for both companies.

What made JSW Paints so bullish about the acquisition of AkzoNobel India?

Parth Jindal: We launched JSW Paints in 2019 and grew organically to over ₹2,200 crore in